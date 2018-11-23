Liberal MP Raj Grewal resigning to handle gambling addiction: PMO

OTTAWA – Outgoing Liberal MP for Brampton East Raj Grewal had to resign his seat because of a gambling addiction, CTV News has confirmed.

In a statement, the PMO said that they learned earlier this week he was receiving treatment “from a health professional related to a gambling problem that led him to incur significant personal debts."

“Based on these circumstances, we agreed that his decision to resign as Member of Parliament for Brampton East was the right one. We hope he receives the support he needs,” the statement said.

Thursday, Grewal announced he would be resigning his seat for "personal and medical reasons."

In a post on his Facebook page, Grewal said it’s a decision he has struggled with and made with "great difficulty and real sadness."

Commenting on the departure of one of his Ontario MPs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he learned Wednesday that Grewal was facing “serious personal challenges,” and that while it may have been a tough decision, it was the right one.

“I hope he receives the support he needs,” Trudeau said in the statement.

The rookie MP was first elected in 2015 and has held roles as a committee member on the House of Commons Health, Finance, and Government Operations committees.

Grewal had been re-nominated by the Liberal Party to seek re-election in 2019.

The PMO said they are not aware of any police investigations related to Grewal’s gambling, but that they are aware the RCMP made inquiries “regarding the circumstances that were the subject of a complaint to the Ethics Commissioner about Mr. Grewal earlier this year.”