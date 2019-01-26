UPDATE: Fire at Carleton U. chemistry building under control; no injuries reported

OTTAWA -- A fire in the Steacie Building at Carleton University that caused evacuations at the school's campus has been brought under control.

The school sent an email alert Saturday evening warning of a ``hazard on campus'' and advising students and faculty to evacuate the area in and around the Steacie Building for Chemistry.

A post on the school's website said two other nearby buildings were also evacuated as a precaution while fire crews investigated reports of smoke at the Steacie building.

In a statement Saturday night, Ottawa Fire Services said the fire started on the building's second floor, although smoke was also seen on the third and fourth floors.

Due to what the fire service called the ``many chemicals in the building,'' hazardous materials technicians were among those responding, and crews were cautious to avoid exposure.

The fire was declared under control at 8:39 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

``Fire crews remain on scene to determine the chemicals involved and appropriate steps to take to ensure the safety of all personnel on location,'' Ottawa fire spokeswoman Danielle Cardinal said in a statement.

