Listen: Bear Listener Couldn't Be Known As The Guy Who Never Went Back

Accidents happen. Like when you walkout of a store without paying. Forgetting you have a case of pop under the baby blanket in the stroller. You leave a restaurant thinking the hubby cleared up while you were in the bathroom Or in this Bear Listeners case, simply drive away from the window with a fresh sack of food. He went back but only because of one reason. lol- Pam -