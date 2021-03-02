Listen: NSFW Explanation On How Woman Can Pee In A Bottle

iHeartRadio

    Bear Listener Mariah called into my show Monday night. Her medical professional advice came in handy for tonight's conversation. I asked what always happens on trips and one Bear listener called in saying he's always gotta pee. Not very good at peeing in the bottle either. I said it would be impossible for woman to pee in a bottle. Then Mariah called in to prove me wrong!  Note: This is a very descriptive call. Not suitable for work. Think along the lines of something you'd learn in Sex Ed. haha 