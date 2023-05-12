100.3 The Bear presents the 29th Annual HALLOWEEN HOWLER featuring Billy Talent, GOB, Calling All Captains, and DJ Kwake at the River Cree Resort and Casino on Friday, October 27!



We'll have thousands of dollars in costume prizes, including an EVH Striped Series Frankenstein "Frankie" guitar and an EVH 5150III 50W EL34 1x12 Combo from Stang Guitars !



Presale: Wed, May 24 at 10 AM - Thurs, May 25 at 10 PM. Sign up to be a BEAR VIP by texting VIP to 666-666 or sign up for our Greedy Bastards newsletter before Wed, May 24 at 9 AM to receive your presale code!



Tickets on sale Fri, May 26 at 10 AM!

Venue Features!

No assigned seating on floor - general admission!

Costumes big and small are still welcome and encouraged!

In and out privledges!

Outdoor smoking pit!

Outdoor CANNABIS smoking pit!

Additional entertainment options within the venue, including a HOTEL, FREE PARKING, and a CASINO!

PLUS VIP tickets with a reserved table, chair, private bartender and washrooms!

Net proceeds from this year's Halloween Howler will go to The Bear's Children's Fund .

18+ | NO MINORS



The Bear's 29th Annual Halloween Howler is produced by Trixstar and brought to you by Edmonton's Best Rock 100.3 The Bear.



Entrance Rules!

No props will be allowed to enter the venue that resemble or could be wielded as a weapon (i.e. poles, bats, umbrellas, plastic guns, plastic knives, etc).

Masks and face paint are fine, but you will not be able to access the casino, or enter through the casino doors. The Twin Rinks Entrance will be open to those whose costumes include a mask or face paint.

Valid Government-issued Photo ID is required.



FAQ:

There will be a designated smoking pit, as well as re-entry.

YES - cannabis will be permitted in the designated cannabis smoking pit.

VALID Government-issued Photo ID will be required for entry. This means no expired IDs!

Tier 1 tickets are very limited, and will grant you access to the balcony, which includes a private washroom and bartender! Tier 2 tickets are General Admission.

Food options will be available.

There are 3 free parking areas around the River Cree Resort and Casino.



