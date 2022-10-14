iHeartRadio

Arcade Fire

arcadefire_event

100.3 The Bear is proud to welcome Arcade Fire with special guest Boukman Eksperyans, on November 27, 2022 at Rogers Place! 

Tickets on sale now! Click HERE to buy your tickets today! 

AND keep your radio or smart speaker locked to 100.3 The Bear for your chance to win tickets!

