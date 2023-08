100.3 The Bear is excited to welcome BIG WRECK with Texas King and Vilivant on Friday, November 24 at Midway Music Hall!



Presale starts Tuesday, August 15 at 10 AM with password TRACK

Tickets on sale Friday, August 18 at 10 AM! Get yours here .



Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear for your chance to win a pair of tickets!