iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
12°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Blink-182

blink_concert

100.3 The Bear is proud to present Blink-182 with Turnstile on June 29th at Rogers Place!

Tickets ON SALE: October 17th @10am 

Keep it locked on 100.3 The Bear to win your way in! 

 

3