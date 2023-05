100.3 The Bear is excited to welcoem Death From Above 1979 on July 12 at the Starlite Room!



Tickets starting at $45 + s/c!



Presale runs Thursday, May 11 @ 10 AM with password: F7DFA

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 @ 10 AM! Get yours here .



Doors: 7 PM | 18+



Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear for your chance to win your way in!