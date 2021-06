100.3 The Bear is excited to support Edmonton Rockfest on Saturday, August 14 at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield!



This year, the lineup includes: TOM COCHRANE with Red Rider, Glass Tiger, Prism, Toque, Chronic Rock, and Cam Students!



Presale tickets available Thursday, June 17 from 10 AM - 10 PM with password BEAR



Tickets onsale Friday, June 18 at 10 AM!



Keep it locked for your chance to win your way in!