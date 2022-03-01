Greta Van Fleet & The Pretty Reckless
100.3 The Bear is excited to present Greta Van Fleet with The Pretty Reckless, August 27, 2022 at Roger's Place!
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4th
Ask your smart speaker to keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear to win your way in! Or... Enter Now!
-
The Rock ShowMar 12 | Shakers Roadhouse
-
Motley Crue & Def LeppardSep 4 | Commonwealth Stadium
-
Foo FightersSep 27 | Rogers Place
-
Opeth & MastodonMar 5 | Edmonton Expo Centre
-
SlipknotApr 15 | Rogers Place
-
ClutchMar 31 | Midway
-
PRIMUSJun 10 | Edmonton EXPO Centre
-
Imagine DragonsApr 13 | Rogers Place
-
Motionless In White, Black Veil Brides & Ice Nine KillsMar 23 | Edmonton Convention Centre