iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-6°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Greta Van Fleet & The Pretty Reckless

gretavanfleet_concert

100.3 The Bear is excited to present Greta Van Fleet with The Pretty Reckless, August 27, 2022 at Roger's Place!

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4th

Ask your smart speaker to keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear to win your way in! Or... Enter Now!

4