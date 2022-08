100.3 The Bear is excited to welcome HEADSTONES, the Flight Risk tour, on December 1 at MIDWAY!



Presale starts August 30 at 10 AM!

Tickets on sale September 1 at 10 AM! Get your tickets here .



Tickets starting at $30.00.



18+ | General Admission



Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear for your chance to win your way in!