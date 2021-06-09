iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
14°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Hotels Live: Pink 4reud

pink4reudConcert

100.3 The Bear is excited to welcome Pink 4reud, Friday, July 2 at the Ramada Edmonton South Hotel, as part of the Hotels Live event series! Pink 4reud is a tribute to Pink Floyd, with four musicians replicating Pink Floyd's greatest albums, as well as the incredible production, sound, lasers, and lights that come with any Pink Floyd experience. 

Presale tickets available Thursday, June 10 at 8:45 AM with password HOTELSLIVE

Tickets on sale Friday, June 11!

For more information about Hotels Live, click here

Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear for your chance to win your way in! 

 

 