Presented worldwide by Liquid Death and Blackened American Whiskey, Metallica’s M72 world tour will see the band playing two nights in every city it visits—with each No Repeat Weekend featuring two completely different setlists and support lineups. The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass and the debut of discounted tickets for fans under 16 years of age!

Two-day tickets will be on sale Friday, December 2nd at Ticketmaster and single day tickets will be available beginning January 20th. For further information including fan club presales, enhanced experiences and more, you can visit their website HERE! For complete presale details visit Citi Entertainments website HERE.

A portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the band’s All Within My Hands foundation.

