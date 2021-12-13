100.3 The Bear is proud to present PRIMUS: A Tribute to Kings, with special guest Black Mountain, on Friday, June 10th at the Edmonton Expo Centre!



PRIMUS will be performing Rush's classic "A Farewell to Kings" in it's entirety!



Tickets go onsale Friday, December 17 at 10 AM, but we're hooking you up with an opportunity to snag your tickets ahead of everyone else with our BEAR Presale ! Just use the code word PRIMUS1003

Plus, make sure to keep your radio or smart speaker locked to 100.3 The Bear for your chance to win your way in!