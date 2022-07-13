100.3 The Bear presents PUNK IN DRUBLIC , with NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, Real Sickies, and MORE, on September 3 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre!



PRESALE on Thursday, July 14 at 10 AM - 10 PM, with password PUNKIN2022

Tickets on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM



GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!



Doors: 12 PM for VIP & Ultra VIP

Doors: 1 PM for GA

Craft beer sampling ends at 3 PM (but bars remain open for the duration of the event!) 30+ Craft breweries will be sampling their wares!

Music begins at 3 PM



18+ | NO MINORS



VIP Tickets include: 15 Samples, a VIP Laminate, Early Entry, VIP Bars, and a Punk in Drublic Sample Cup.

Ultra VIP Tickets include: Unlimited Samples, Ultra VIP Laminate, Early Entry, Ultra VIP Viewing Area with Bar, Signed Poster, and a Punk in Drublic Sample Cup

GA Tickets include: 10 Samples and a Punk in Drublic Sample Cup



Add-Ons Available:

1 Sample for $3

5 Samples for $10

Punk in Drublic Merch!

Every ticket comes with a Punk in Drublic sample cup!



