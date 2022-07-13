iHeartRadio

Punk in Drublic

punkindrublic_concert

100.3 The Bear presents PUNK IN DRUBLIC, with NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, Real Sickies, and MORE, on September 3 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre! 

PRESALE on Thursday, July 14 at 10 AM - 10 PM, with password PUNKIN2022
Tickets on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE! 

Doors: 12 PM for VIP & Ultra VIP
Doors: 1 PM for GA
Craft beer sampling ends at 3 PM (but bars remain open for the duration of the event!) 30+ Craft breweries will be sampling their wares!
Music begins at 3 PM

18+ | NO MINORS

VIP Tickets include: 15 Samples, a VIP Laminate, Early Entry, VIP Bars, and a Punk in Drublic Sample Cup. 
Ultra VIP Tickets include: Unlimited Samples, Ultra VIP Laminate, Early Entry, Ultra VIP Viewing Area with Bar, Signed Poster, and a Punk in Drublic Sample Cup 
GA Tickets include: 10 Samples and a Punk in Drublic Sample Cup 

Add-Ons Available: 

  • 1 Sample for $3
  • 5 Samples for $10
  • Punk in Drublic Merch! 

Every ticket comes with a Punk in Drublic sample cup! 


 