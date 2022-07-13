Punk in Drublic
100.3 The Bear presents PUNK IN DRUBLIC, with NOFX, Descendents, PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, Real Sickies, and MORE, on September 3 at the Edmonton EXPO Centre!
PRESALE on Thursday, July 14 at 10 AM - 10 PM, with password PUNKIN2022
Tickets on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM
Doors: 12 PM for VIP & Ultra VIP
Doors: 1 PM for GA
Craft beer sampling ends at 3 PM (but bars remain open for the duration of the event!) 30+ Craft breweries will be sampling their wares!
Music begins at 3 PM
18+ | NO MINORS
VIP Tickets include: 15 Samples, a VIP Laminate, Early Entry, VIP Bars, and a Punk in Drublic Sample Cup.
Ultra VIP Tickets include: Unlimited Samples, Ultra VIP Laminate, Early Entry, Ultra VIP Viewing Area with Bar, Signed Poster, and a Punk in Drublic Sample Cup
GA Tickets include: 10 Samples and a Punk in Drublic Sample Cup
Add-Ons Available:
- 1 Sample for $3
- 5 Samples for $10
- Punk in Drublic Merch!
Every ticket comes with a Punk in Drublic sample cup!