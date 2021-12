100.3 The Bear is excited to present RISE AGAINST, with Pennywise and Rotting Out, on Sunday, April 17 at the Edmonton Convention Centre!



Tickets go onsale Wednesday, December 15 at 10 AM, but you can nab your tickets before anyone else with 100.3 The Bear's Presale , starting Monday, December 13 at 10 AM until December 14 at 10 PM! Just use our codeword: GENERATION



Make sure to your radio or smart speaker is locked to 100.3 The Bear for your chance to score a pair of tickets!