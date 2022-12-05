iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-26°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Rockzilla - Papa Roach With Falling in Reverse

rockzilla_concert

100.3 The Bear presents Rockzilla Tour: Papa Roach with Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Escape The Fate at the Edmonton Convention Centre February 27th, 2023!

PRE-SALE: Thursday, December 8th @ 10 AM - 10 PM LOCAL with password: Rockzillaradio

ON SALE: Friday, December 9th @ 10 AM MST 

Get your tickets HERE!

Keep it locked on 100.3 The Bear to win your way in!

2