Rockzilla - Papa Roach With Falling in Reverse
100.3 The Bear presents Rockzilla Tour: Papa Roach with Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Escape The Fate at the Edmonton Convention Centre February 27th, 2023!
PRE-SALE: Thursday, December 8th @ 10 AM - 10 PM LOCAL with password: Rockzillaradio
ON SALE: Friday, December 9th @ 10 AM MST
Get your tickets HERE!
