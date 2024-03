100.3 The Bear is excited to welcome Skillet, on their Day of Destiny Tour, with guest Adelitas Way on Saturday, June 15 at Midway Music Hall!



Presale runs Wednesday, March 20 at 10 AM until Thursday, March 21 at 10 PM with password: KEY

Tickets go onsale Friday, March 22 at 10 AM. Get yours here !



Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear for your chance to win tickets to the show!