Slipknot

Slipknot Edmonton 2022

100.3 The Bear presents Slipknot: Knotfest Roadshow, with In This Moment & Jinger, April 15th at Roger's Place!

Radio Presale: Thursday, January 20th - 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM - Password: 22KNOTFEST

On Sale: Friday, January 21st - 10:00 AM

Doors: 5:30 PM

ALL AGES

Keep your Radio or Smart Speaker on 100.3 The Bear for your shot to win tickets! Or... enter now!

