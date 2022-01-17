Slipknot
100.3 The Bear presents Slipknot: Knotfest Roadshow, with In This Moment & Jinger, April 15th at Roger's Place!
Radio Presale: Thursday, January 20th - 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM - Password: 22KNOTFEST
On Sale: Friday, January 21st - 10:00 AM
Doors: 5:30 PM
ALL AGES
Keep your Radio or Smart Speaker on 100.3 The Bear for your shot to win tickets! Or... enter now!
