Sloan
100.3 The Bear is proud to present SLOAN The Steady Tour, live at The Station on Jasper on March 11th!
Keep it locked in to 100.3 The Bear to win your way in!
Big SugarDec 31 | River Cree
The Offspring with Simple PlanNov 21 | Rogers Place
HeadstonesDec 1 | MIDWAY
The Blue StonesNov 19 | The Starlite Room
JJ WildeOct 21 | Starlite Room
28th Annual HALLOWEEN HOWLEROctober 29 | River Cree Resort and Casino
Three Days GraceNov 12 | Edmonton Convention Centre
AirbourneOct 1 | MIDWAY
The SheepdogsNov 27 | Midway