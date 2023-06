100.3 The Bear welcomes Steel Panther, on the On The Prowl World Tour, at Union Hall on Sunday, September 24!



Presale runs Wednesday, June 14 at 10 AM - Thursday, June 15 at 10 PM with password F7STEEL

Tickets on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM! Get yours here !

Tickets starting at $44.99 +fees.



Doors: 7 PM

18+ | No Minors



