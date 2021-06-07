iHeartRadio

The Trews, Bif Naked (& More) - Together Again Outdoor Concert Series

trewsBifNakedConcert

100.3 The Bear is excited to present The Trews, Bif Naked, 54-40, Kane Incognito, and Stephanie Harpe Experience, as part of the Together Again Outdoor Concert Series, on Sunday, August 8 at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield! 

 

RADIO PRESALE: Thursday, June 10 @ 10 AM – 10 PM with code BEAR

Tickets on sale Friday, June 11 @ 10 AM

 

$2 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Boyle Street and Hope Mission helping them support men, women, youth & children experiencing poverty and homelessness in Edmonton.

 

Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear for more Together Again Outdoor Concert Series dates and artists announcing soon!