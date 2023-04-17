iHeartRadio

Volbeat With Halestorm

volbeat_concert

100.3 The Bear is proud to welcome Volbeat with Halestorn on July 19th at Rogers Place for their 'Servant of The Road' World Tour 

Tickets ON SALE Friday, April 21st @ 10 AM local

Get your tickets HERE

Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear for a chance to win a pair of tickets

3