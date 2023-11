100.3 The Bear is excited to welcome Warrant & Quiet Riot on Friday, February 23 to the River Cree Resort & Casino!



Presale starts Thursday, November 23 at 10 AM with password: METAL

Tickets on sale Friday, November 24 at 10 AM!

Get tickets here !



Tickets starting at $49.99!



Doors: 8 PM

Show: 9 PM



