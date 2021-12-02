Weird Al
100.3 The Bear is excited to welcome…
Weird Al!!!!
On his “Ill Advised Vanity Tour”
July 4th, 2022 at the Winspear Centre
Tickets On Sale: Friday Dec 10th, at 10am
Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear to win your beat the box office tickets!
