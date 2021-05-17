100.3 The Bear's Playoff Crashers

100.3 The Bear wants to crash your playoff parties during Edmonton's Quest for the Cup!



Listen four times each weekday and twice on weekends for your chance to play Playoff Trivia! When you hear the question, text the answer to 666-666 and if we call you back, you qualify to win a $100 gift card from The Canadian Brewhouse for all your food and snacks! Then, keep it locked the morning of each Edmonton home game as we'll be calling one lucky qualifier to tell them they've won a visit from the Bear's Playoff Crashers, taking your party from "meh..." to BEST PLAYOFF PARTY EVER!



Set your radio or your smart speaker to 100.3 The Bear and listen all day to increase your odds