Starting April 5th, listen for The Secret Sound Keyword THIRTEEN times every weekday from 8AM - 8PM. When you hear it, text it to 666-666. Be the lucky 103rd texter and we could be calling you back! If we call you, we’ll play you a little clip of The Bear’s Secret Sound and you will have the chance to guess it correctly! Each new sound starts at $500 and the cash pot increases $100 for every incorrect guess...AND we’ll even help narrow it down by posting all the wrong guesses right down there.

We were gonna hold off. We were gonna wait. We were gonna make you beg for it. But then we decided, "Eh f@#k it! Let's just bring it back!" 100.3 The Bear’s Secret Sound is BACK – it's worth thousands - and it's ready to piss you off like never before!!!

FAQ's



"Can I text in my guess?"

You can feel free to text us as many guesses as you want, but we'll never tell you if you're right or wrong. Just like the masses, you have to listen for the keyword at the top of the hour from 8AM - 8PM every weekday, text it to 666-666 and if we call you back, then you get to tell us loud and proud.

"Can you tell me what text # I am, so I know how close I am?"

No can do! We punch 103 into our fancy textymajigger and it pulls up the 103rd text in. Otherwise, we would have to manually scroll through thousands of texts to find your number then count out where it is. Sorry, but we don't get paid nearly enough for that.

"Why am I getting a 'thanks for playing' so long after you played the sound."

Contrary to popular belief, technology isn't perfect. Our 'thank you' text tries to send itself out as soon as the code word text is sent, but as there are THOUSANDS of you awesome people all texting at the same time (possibly on company time... we don't judge) sometimes the system can get overloaded and slow up.

"How specific does my guess need to be?"

Don't over think it. You don't need to be insanely specific but just enough to make a good guess out of it. For example, Secret Sound #1 from the last time we did this was "Ripping a cardboard box." We would've accepted "ripping cardboard" BUT NOT just "Ripping" or "Cardboard". Think "Action" then "Object."

"There's a delay on streaming, do I even have any chance of getting in?"

This goes back to that "technology's not perfect" thing. Unfortunately yes, there is a delay when you listen to 100.3 The Bear on a streaming device BUT fortunately we've had TONS of people get in who are streaming. You just might have to be a little quicker on the draw.

"How many times can we text in?"

As per our rules that we know YOU ALL READ... "Limit of one (1) Main Entry per individual per Entry Period, regardless of the method of entry."

"Do you block numbers from outside Alberta?"

We do not. But when we do call, we will make sure you are part of the best province in Canada. THAT'S RIGHT I SAID IT... don't @ me bro. Our contest is restricted to the province of Alberta.

“Why am I getting charged for texting you?”

Your mobile plan might just suck. We unfortunately have no control over this and that is why you’ll find in our rules and in every contest response you get from us that “Messaging rates may apply.”

“Can I listen to the sound online?”

You can listen to the PREVIOUS sounds online and check all incorrect guesses online but the current Secret Sound can only be heard 8AM-8PM, Monday-Friday (except for holidays) live on-air. CHECK THE INCORRECT GUESSES!!!