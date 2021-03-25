100.3 The Bear's Virtual Easter Keg Hunt
It's that time of year again! We want you to get Hopped Up from Home this Easter with 100.3 The Bear's Virtual Easter Keg Hunt!
From March 29th - April 1st, keep it locked at 9AM, 2PM and 5PM for clues of where we have virtually hidden the Easter Keg. PLUS, with every clue at 9AM, a picture clue will be posted here.
Enter your guess BELOW! We'll draw a name from all of the correct guesses and we'll hook one lucky listener up with $100. The best part? You don't even have to leave your lounger!
Happy Hunting!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 9:00AM MST on Monday, March 29, 2021 and closes at 11:59 p.m. MST on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Open to legal residents of Alberta, Canada who are eighteen (18) years and older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries with the correct guess received during the contest period.