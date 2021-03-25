It's that time of year again! We want you to get Hopped Up from Home this Easter with 100.3 The Bear's Virtual Easter Keg Hunt!

From March 29th - April 1st, keep it locked at 9AM, 2PM and 5PM for clues of where we have virtually hidden the Easter Keg. PLUS, with every clue at 9AM, a picture clue will be posted here.



Enter your guess BELOW! We'll draw a name from all of the correct guesses and we'll hook one lucky listener up with $100. The best part? You don't even have to leave your lounger!

Happy Hunting!