100.3 The Bear's Virtual Keg Hunt

Some bunny told us it's that's time of year again! This year we want you to get Hopped Up from Home!

Instead of having you run all around town like a bunch of rabid rascally rabbits, we are back at it again with the Virtual Easter Keg Hunt!



From March 29th - April 1st, keep it locked at 9AM, 2PM and 5PM for clues of where we have virtually hidden the Easter Keg. PLUS with every clue at 9am, The Worst Show Ever will post a picture clue on social media.



Enter your guess BELOW, we'll draw a name from all of the correct guesses and we'll hook that lucky listener up with $100 and you don't even have to leave your lounger!



Hoppy Hunting!