Jess Jackson's Halfway Stop
Let's be honest, we've all had some of the best times sitting around a table, shooting the s#!t with a couple of friends.
So let's do it everyday!
Listen in to Jess Jackson's Halfway Stop over the weekday noon hour. Chime in on Jess' topic of the day and she could be hooking you up with $30 gift certificate to use at T-Rex Distillery in St. Albert!
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00PM MST on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 and closes at 2:59PM. MST on Friday, May 28, 2021. Open to legal residents of Alberta, Canada who are eighteen (18) years and older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.