100.3 The Bear is celebrating Mother's Day by looking for the ultimate Moms That Rock in Edmonton! Is it her job? Does she volunteer? Is she part of a kick-ass band? Nominate your mom by submitting her picture below and tell us why your mom rocks. On Friday, May 7th, The Worst Show Ever will announce the rockinest mom in Edmonton and hook them up with $1000! Moms That Rock is powered by SourceAdult.com and Edmonton’s Best Rock 100.3 The Bear!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00 a.m. MST on April 19, 2021 and closes on May 6, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. MST. Open to legal residents of Alberta, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. One prize available to be won, consisting of a cheque in the amount of $1,000 CAD. The odds of winning the prize will depend on the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period and the calibre of the submissions associated with such entries on the basis of the above judging criteria. Complete contest rules and entry available at thebearrocks.com.