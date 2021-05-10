Nominate a Teacher!

100.3 The Bear and Subway® restaurants want to help recognize some hardworking teachers for the important work they’ve been doing throughout the pandemic.



Are they the ones that made dreary online classes more fun? Are they the science teacher that loves to blow s#!t up? Or the sub that puts on Bill Nye the Science guy even though it's Social Studies?



Whoever it is and whatever they do we want to hear about it!



Listen to the Worst Show Ever all week and nominate your favourite teacher and they could win a $50 Subway® gift card.



You can also enter below for your a chance to win a $50 Subway® gift card!



