Logo

-3°C
St. Patrick's Day at the Canadian Brewhouse: Win Your Tab For A Year!

stPatricksHeader
Contest rules

100.3 The Bear is teaming up with The Canadian Brewhouse to celebrate St.Patrick's Day!

On St.Patrick's Day (Wednesday, March 17) catch us live on location at The Canadian Brewhouse - Lewis Estates location (1320 Webber Greens Dr NW, Edmonton, AB) to get your name into our draw to win your bar tab for a year. Imagine all of the garlic fingers and wings you can over indulge on! Plus, you can enter to win a trip for 2 to Irelandplus Guinness Hats, Beads, T-Shirts & More!

Keep it locked on The Bear for your chance to score a $25 gift card to The Canadian Brewhouse!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 3 PM MST on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 and closes on Wednesday, March 17, 2020 at 09:59 PM. Winner will be contacted on Thursday, March 18, 2020. Retail value of prize is $1200 CAD. Open to legal residents of Alberta who are eightteen (18) years of age or older.  Some restrictions apply.  Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period. 

