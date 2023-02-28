iHeartRadio

Stollery Mighty Millions Block Party

100.3 The Bear is proud to support the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation's Mighty Millions Lottery! 
 

Get your ticket and help support the Stollery Children's Hospital provide expert care to kids and families from backyards across Alberta.
 

Buy your tickets before the Bonus Prize Deadline at midnight on March 10th for your chance to win Edmonton Oilers Lower Bowl Season Seats and a new 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning – on top of your chance to win the $2.7 Million Grand Prize!


Check out all of the prizes, deadlines, showhome hours, more info, and get your tickets here


WANT TO WIN EVEN MORE? Join us at the Grand Prize Showhome (4123 Whispering River Drive NW) on March 9th for your chance to win a $500 Gas Gift Card and a $500 Grocery Gift Card!  

