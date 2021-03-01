iHeartRadio

Win a Papa Roach Merch Pack!

papaRoachHeader

100.3 The Bear is excited to celebrate the upcoming release of Papa Roach's Greatest Hits Vol. 2 - The Better Noise Years.

COMPRISED OF 12 OF THE BAND’S TOP 10 HITS RELEASED FROM 2010 TO 2019. The set includes 21 tracks including 3 unreleased remixes and 2 unreleased acoustic recordings recorded Live at the YouTube Studios in NYC. The set also features a guest appearance by Danny Warsnop (vocalist of ASKING ALEXANDRIA) on the track “Broken As Me.” The band noted, “We wanted to commemorate the last 10 years of our journey with this special collection of the music that got us here.” The collection is available for pre-order now on all streaming sites.

Keep it locked on The Pam Kirby Show all week for OR enter below for your chance to win a Papa Roach Merch Pack!

Merch Pack Includes:

  • Greatest Hits Vol 2. Vinyl + digital download 
  • Playing Cards
  • Tote Bag
  • Notebook
  • Record Player Slip 
No purchase necessary. Contest starts at  6:00AM MST on Monday, March 1, 2021 and closes at 11:59PM. MST on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Open to legal residents of Alberta, Canada who are eighteen (18) years and older. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the contest period.

