Win With Full House Lottery

Full House Lottery is celebrating 28 years of supporting local hospitals in Edmonton with millions in prizes to be won and we've got your chance at your ticket into the big draw!



Until June 3rd, text "DREAM" to 666-666 for your chance to win $100!



Full House Lottery has raised a life-changing $92 million over the last 28 years for our hospitals with help of their supporters. Proceeds from this year's Full House Lottery will support women's health research at the Royal Alexandra Hospital and cardiac care and innovation at the University of Alberta Hospital.



This year’s prizes include 2 dream homes, a Canmore condo, vacations across Canada, luxury vehicles and more! For a list of home locations, hours and virtual tours CLICK HERE.



For more information about Full House Lottery and the prizes in this year’s draw visit fullhouse.ca.