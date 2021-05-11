Win Your Way In To JJ Wilde's Livestream Concert!

100.3 The Bear is excited to support JJ Wilde's livestream concert, Live from Danforth Hall, on Saturday, June 12th! Tickets are on sale now! $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Sick Kids Hospital . Show starts at 7 PM MDT. Keep it locked for your chance to win your way in... or enter BELOW now!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 10:30AM (“MST”) on May 11, 2021 and closes on May 25, 2021 at 11:59PM (“MST”). Open to legal residents of Alberta, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required.Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period.