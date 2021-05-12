Win Your Way In To The Damn Truth's Livestream!

100.3 The Bear is proud to support The Damn Truth's livestream album release, Now or Nowhere, Wednesday, June 9th! Tickets on sale now! Keep it locked for your chance to win your way in, or enter BELOW now!

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 12:00AM (“MST”) on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 and closes on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 11:59PM (“MST”). Open to legal residents of Alberta, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province or territory in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required.Odds of winning the Prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period.