Got a set of old, cracked, bald, busted ass rubbers? 100.3 The Bear and Yokohama Tires want to see your WORST TIRES EVER. Until March 4th, upload a pic of your threadbare, split, piece of s#!t tires. Then, listen in at 9:15AM on April 5th to the Worst Show Ever for the Grand Prize Announcement to see who will be suiting their ride up with a brand new set of Yokohama Tires.

No purchase necessary. Contest starts at 6:00 a.m. MDT on March 22, 2021 and closes at 11:59 p.m. on April 4, 2021. Open to legal residents of Alberta, Canada who are of the age of majority in the province in which they reside. Some restrictions apply. Correct answer to a mathematical skill testing question required. Approximate retail value of the prize is $1,000 CAD. Odds of winning the prize will depend upon the total number of eligible entries received during the Contest Period. Complete contest rules and entry available at thebearrocks.com.