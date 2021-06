On Wednesday, June 30th, Canadian radio stations from all across Canada, in partnership with the Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund, will come together to create space and elevate the voices of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.



When heartbreaking stories like the 215 children in Kamloops emerge, we often don’t know what to do or how we can help.



On June 30th we commit to using radio's reach for A DAY TO LISTEN.

We hope you'll create space on June 30th for A DAY TO LISTEN.