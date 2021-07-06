“Pull” Together to Make Edmonton the Safest City in the World!



Join us for this inaugural all-day outdoor event to raise funds for the Edmonton Police Service to keep our city safe. Sharp shooters (and not so sharp shooters) can participate in the thrill of North America’s fastest growing sport with a unique client-hosting opportunity.! Bustin’ for Badges will help purchase the best trained and skilled police dogs for the canine unit, create effective and forward-thinking solutions to community problems and support engagement to greatly increase positive interactions between our police and community members. Count on some of the best clay shooting Canada has to offer, two delicious catered meals, a fully loaded silent auction and exclusive raffles!