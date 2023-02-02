Daddy's Little Sweetheart Ball 2023

Daddy’s Little Sweetheart Ball in support of The Rainbow Society of Alberta. Funds raised will give the gift of hope by granting wishes for children in Alberta diagnosed with a severe chronic or life-threatening medical illness.

Almost every young girl dreams of being a princess. There’s a beautiful wonder in our little girls, and while they’re young, they believe in magic and miracles and happily ever after. Join us for an enchanted evening at the 2023 Daddy’s Little Sweetheart Ball.

We invite you, her very own Prince Charming, to whisk her away for a night of fairy tales come true. We invite you to give your little sweetheart the gift of the first dance with her dad. We invite you to create memories that will last a lifetime. Your magical evening together will include:

Dinner & Dessert Buffet

Balloon Art

Princess and Super Hero Guests

Photo Booth

Face Painting

Candy Bar

Creation Station

AND the ULTIMATE DJ dance party with 2 dance floors!

This event is for all father figures, uncles, and grandfathers. Recommended for girls ages 3 and up.