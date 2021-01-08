iHeartRadio

Don Burnstick

800x800_burnstick

Jan 9 | Live Virtually from the River Cree Resort & Casino

100.3 The Bear is proud to support Don Burnstick LIVE virtually from the River Cree Resort & Casino on January 9th!

Named one of Canada’s Best Comedians, Don Burnstick has achieved high success and praise for his comedy show “You Might be a Redskin”. Don’s message speaks to a proud heritage with a guaranteed evening of laughter!

Tickets start at $10 and 100% of the proceeds go to Food Banks of Alberta & Enoch Cree Nation Food Bank.

Get your tickets HERE!

