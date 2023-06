100.3 The Bear is proud to support the Edmonton Elks Fan Day, on Saturday June 10th!

It's the start of a weekend of family, fun, and football! Elks Fan Day is a free event that kick's off the home opener weekend, where you can meet the team, get autographs and enter to win prizes!

The event runs from 9 AM - 1 PM at field level with tons of family activities, food trucks, baloon artists, and face paintings!

For more info click here!