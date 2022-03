Is your do-it-yourself a don’t? Get real home advice from trusted local experts at the Edmonton Home + Garden Show, March 24-27 at the Edmonton Expo Centre.



From kitchen and baths to flooring and more, see the latest trends, get expert advice and find great deals!



Plus, discover new ideas and inspiration for all your home projects.



Tickets On Sale Now!



SHOW TIMES



Thu, Mar 24 - 12p-9p

Fri, Mar 25 - 12p-9p

Sat, Mar 26 - 10a-9p

Sun, Mar 27 - 10a-6p