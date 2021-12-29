Bring your ideas to life with trusted experts at the Edmonton Renovation Show, January 28-30, 2022 at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Discover the latest home renovation trends and get practical advice from hundreds of experts. From kitchens and baths to flooring and more, find great deals, new ideas and inspiration for all your home projects

And don’t miss HGTV Canada Celebrity Contractor Bryan Baeumler on Saturday, Jan. 29 & Sunday, Jan. 30

Buy tickets online and save at edmontonrenovationshow.com or keep your smart speaker locked to 100.3 The Bear to win your way in!