March 8 - March 29 | Virtual

Edmonton's NextGen March MEAET, presented by RBC, wants to help Edmonton small businesses through COVID-19.

March MEAET is an online micro-funding initiative to help support local small businesses. The event focuses on raising awareness and providing support for local Edmonton small businesses during COVID-19.

From March 8 - March 13, local small businesses can submit a short video about why they could use the funds.

Then, from March 14 - March 28, Edmonton's Next Gen'ers will vote on the business they want to support! Prize winners will be announced on March 29, 2021!



The benefits to local Edmonton small businesses include:

The winning business will receive $2,500

The second place business will receive $1,000

Community promotion of local businesses as Edmontonians vote!