100.3 The Bear is excited to present the Great Outdoor Comedy Fest, as part of the Together Again Outdoor Event Series, on Friday, August 13 and Sunday, August 15 at the Edmonton Exhibition Lands Racetrack Infield!



Friday, August 13 Lineup: David Spade, Nikki Glaser, Donnell Rawlings, and more! Hosted by Sean Lecomber.

Sunday, August 15 Lineup: Chelsea Handler, Shaun Majumder, Cindy Rivers, and more! Hosted by Lars Callieou.



RADIO PRESALE: Thursday, June 15 @ 10 AM – 10 PM with code BEAR

Tickets on sale Friday, June 16 @ 10 AM





$2 from every ticket purchased will be donated to Boyle Street and Hope Mission helping them support men, women, youth & children experiencing poverty and homelessness in Edmonton.

Keep it locked to 100.3 The Bear for your chance to win your way in... and for more Together Again Outdoor Event Series dates and artists announcing soon!