Love Wrestling LPW 2: Don't Want to Grow Up

Love Wrestling Logo W Socials

We're back!

After a wildly successful October debut, Love Wrestling returns to the south side of Edmonton for LPW 2: Don't Want to Grow Up. Join some of the top talents on the Canadian independent scene on March 25th, 2022 for one hell of a night of professional wrestling.

Visit Love Wrestling on Facebook for match announcements every week!

CURRENTLY SCHEDULED

MAIN EVENT: God’s Gift to Wrestling Michael Richard Blais vs. Golden Boy Travis Williams
TAG TEAM ACTION: Nicole Matthews & Kc Spinelli vs. Zoë Sager & Ava Lawless

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3HJ4c0N
 

